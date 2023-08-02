We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Q2 Earnings
Chesapeake Energy (CHK - Free Report) reported $649 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 81.6%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $4.87 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -29.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $917.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +18.52%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Chesapeake Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Chesapeake Energy here>>>
- Total Daily Production - Natural: 3505 MMcf/D versus 3512.11 MMcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Daily Production - Oil: 15 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.48 MBBL/D.
- Total Daily Production - NGL: 10 MBBL/D compared to the 10.53 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.