Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Q2 Earnings

Chesapeake Energy (CHK - Free Report) reported $649 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 81.6%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $4.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -29.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $917.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +18.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chesapeake Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Daily Production - Natural: 3505 MMcf/D versus 3512.11 MMcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Daily Production - Oil: 15 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.48 MBBL/D.
  • Total Daily Production - NGL: 10 MBBL/D compared to the 10.53 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

