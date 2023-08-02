Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Inspire (INSP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Inspire Medical Systems (INSP - Free Report) reported revenue of $151.09 million, up 65.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.41, compared to -$0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137.66 million, representing a surprise of +9.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Inspire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total U.S. Medical Centers: 1045 compared to the 1026.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • New U.S. Medical Centers: 72 compared to the 53.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $144.75 million compared to the $133.22 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- All other countries: $6.34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.77 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Inspire here>>>

Shares of Inspire have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise