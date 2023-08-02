Back to top

Exelixis (EXEL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) reported $469.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $448.59 million, representing a surprise of +4.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exelixis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product: $409.65 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $398.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.
  • Revenues- Net product- Cabometyx: $403.29 million compared to the $392.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net product- Cometriq: $6.35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.6%.
  • Revenues- License: $52.75 million versus $42.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.
  • Revenues- Collaboration services: $7.46 million compared to the $10.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Exelixis have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

