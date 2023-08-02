Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Exact Sciences (EXAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $622.09 million, up 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.45, compared to -$0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $599.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.50, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exact Sciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Screening: $462.79 million versus $444.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.8% change.
  • Revenue- COVID-19 Testing: $2.13 million versus $1.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -84.5% change.
  • Revenue- Precision Oncology: $157.17 million compared to the $149.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
Shares of Exact Sciences have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

