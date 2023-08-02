Compared to Estimates, Voya (VOYA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Voya Financial (
Total AUA - Investment Management: $57.33 billion versus $54.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Recordkeeping: $279.67 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $261.54 billion. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Defined Contribution Investment-only SV: $37.35 billion compared to the $37.76 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total AUM and AUA - Health Solutions: $1.89 billion compared to the $1.88 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Fee income: $474 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $493.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%. Revenues- Net investment income: $545 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $499.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%. Revenues- Premiums: $677 million compared to the $670.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Total: $226 million versus $234.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Other revenue: -$1 million compared to the $6.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Fee income: $218 million compared to the $220.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Net investment income and net gains (losses): $9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.32 million. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate - Other revenue: $7 million compared to the $8.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Voya Financial (VOYA - Free Report) reported $347 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.1%. EPS of $2.31 for the same period compares to $1.67 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $319.09 million, representing a surprise of +8.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.05.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Voya performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Voya here>>>
- Total AUA - Investment Management: $57.33 billion versus $54.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Recordkeeping: $279.67 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $261.54 billion.
- Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Defined Contribution Investment-only SV: $37.35 billion compared to the $37.76 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total AUM and AUA - Health Solutions: $1.89 billion compared to the $1.88 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Fee income: $474 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $493.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $545 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $499.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.
- Revenues- Premiums: $677 million compared to the $670.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Total: $226 million versus $234.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Other revenue: -$1 million compared to the $6.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Fee income: $218 million compared to the $220.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Net investment income and net gains (losses): $9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.32 million.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate - Other revenue: $7 million compared to the $8.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Voya have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.