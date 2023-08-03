Back to top

Company News for Aug 2, 2023

  • Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) rose 1% after reporting second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share.
  • Shares of mega-cap growth stocks like Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) fell 2.4% and 1.5%, respectively, on the U.S. 10-year treasury yield breaching the 4% mark.
  • Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) jumped 8.9% after reporting second-quarter 2023 earnings of $5.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.51 per share.
  • Arista Networks, Inc.’s (ANET - Free Report) shares soared 19.7% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenues of $1.46 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion.

