Xylem (XYL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Xylem (XYL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.72 billion, up 26.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion, representing a surprise of +2.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xylem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions: $415 million versus $474.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.9% change.
  • Revenue- Applied Water: $478 million versus $460.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
  • Revenue- Water Infrastructure: $704 million versus $635.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure: $129 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $111.63 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions: $46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.90 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water: $86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.30 million.
Shares of Xylem have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

