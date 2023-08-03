Back to top

DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

DuPont de Nemours (DD - Free Report) reported $3.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +2.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DuPont de Nemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Electronics & Industrial: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $288 million compared to the $271.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales- Water & Protection: $1.49 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial: $349 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $370.06 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate: $21 million versus $2.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection: $368 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $344.09 million.
Shares of DuPont de Nemours have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

