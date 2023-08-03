Back to top

Marcus (MCS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Marcus (MCS - Free Report) reported revenue of $207.01 million, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $205.59 million, representing a surprise of +0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marcus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rooms: $28.65 million compared to the $26.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Theatre admissions: $68.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $68.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $21.43 million compared to the $25.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $18.75 million versus $18.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
  • Revenues- Theatre concessions: $59.71 million versus $62.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
Shares of Marcus have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

