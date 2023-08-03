Back to top

Johnson Controls (JCI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Johnson Controls (JCI - Free Report) reported $7.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.19 billion, representing a surprise of -0.75%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Johnson Controls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Solutions North America: $2.67 billion compared to the $2.70 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA: $1.05 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific: $736 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $727.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
  • Net Sales- Global Products: $2.69 billion versus $2.74 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products: $593 million compared to the $594.43 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Corporate Expense: -$78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$86.17 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson Controls here>>>

Shares of Johnson Controls have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

