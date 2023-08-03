Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Thomson Reuters (TRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.65 billion, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Thomson Reuters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Legal Professionals: $705 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $714.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $229 million compared to the $237.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Global Print: $133 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
  • Revenues- Reuters News: $194 million compared to the $194.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporates: $392 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $390.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals: $345 million compared to the $328.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates: $163 million compared to the $154.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate costs: -$33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$27.36 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News: $45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.71 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print: $53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.26 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $86.62 million.
Shares of Thomson Reuters have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

