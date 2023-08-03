Back to top

Trane Technologies (TT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) reported $4.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. EPS of $2.68 for the same period compares to $2.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.62 billion, representing a surprise of +1.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Trane Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Americas: $3.69 billion compared to the $3.69 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.
  • Revenues- EMEA: $617.60 million versus $587.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change.
  • Revenues- Asia Pacific: $394.60 million compared to the $341.93 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.7% year over year.
Shares of Trane Technologies have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

