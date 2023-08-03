Back to top

CDW (CDW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

CDW (CDW - Free Report) reported $5.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. EPS of $2.56 for the same period compares to $2.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.39 billion, representing a surprise of +4.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CDW performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Public- Government: $681.20 million compared to the $624.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
  • Public- Education: $1.03 billion compared to the $888.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
  • Public- Healthcare: $587.10 million versus $561.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
  • Net sales- Public: $2.30 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Net sales- Other: $689.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $668.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $2.25 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Small Business: $396.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $436.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%.
Shares of CDW have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

