Compared to Estimates, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM - Free Report) reported revenue of $560.7 million, up 43.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $562.36 million, representing a surprise of -0.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how R1 RCM Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Net operating fees: $357.80 million compared to the $367.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Modular and other: $172.10 million compared to the $169.60 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +293.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Incentive fees: $30.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for R1 RCM Inc. here>>>

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

