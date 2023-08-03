Back to top

Adient (ADNT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Adient (ADNT - Free Report) reported $4.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +151.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Adient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Asia: $742 million compared to the $711.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations: -$25 million compared to the -$21.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- America: $1.90 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- EMEA: $1.44 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.
Shares of Adient have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

