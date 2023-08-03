Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Berry Petroleum (BRY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Berry Petroleum (BRY - Free Report) reported $229.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.4%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.1 million, representing a surprise of +41.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1400.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berry Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Daily Production - Total: 25.9 MBOE/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 24.24 MBOE/D.
  • Daily Production - Oil: 24 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 22.77 MBBL/D.
  • Daily Production - NGLs: 0.4 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.27 MBBL/D.
  • Daily Production - Natural gas: 9.2 MMcf/D versus 8.57 MMcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Berry Petroleum have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

