Image: Bigstock

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Chatham Lodging (CLDT - Free Report) reported $84.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $84.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +10.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chatham Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Room: $77.49 million compared to the $77.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Reimbursable costs from unconsolidated entities: $0.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Net Income (loss) attributable to per common shareholders (Diluted): $0.15 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.11.
Shares of Chatham Lodging have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

