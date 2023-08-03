Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
For the quarter ended June 2023, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.88 billion, up 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69 billion, representing a surprise of +4.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Revenue- International Markets: $479 million compared to the $451.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- North America: $1.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
- Geographic Revenue- North America- COPAXONE: $64 million compared to the $73.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.9% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- North America- BENDEKA / TREANDA: $69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.9%.
- Geographic Revenue- North America- AUSTEDO: $308 million versus $252.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51% change.
- Geographic Revenue- North America- Anda: $392 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $328.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.3%.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE: $60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.7%.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products: $66 million versus $63.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
- Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products: $394 million compared to the $385.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE: $10 million compared to the $8.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- North America- AJOVY: $57 million versus $55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.
- Revenue- API sales to third parties: $152 million versus $158.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.1% change.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.