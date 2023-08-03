We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Carlyle (CG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Carlyle Group (CG - Free Report) reported $977.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.8%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +20.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $809.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +35.38%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Carlyle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Carlyle here>>>
- Total Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - EOP: $271.40 billion versus $277.53 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP: $151.54 billion versus $157.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP: $384.79 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $392.69 billion.
- Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP: $162.80 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $166.82 billion.
- Segment Revenues- Interest income: $14.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +257.5%.
- Segment Revenues- Total segment fee revenues: $606.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $537.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
- Segment Revenues- Fee related performance revenues: $73.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $28.15 million.
- Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other: $18.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $17.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.9%.
- Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss): $22.10 million compared to the $25.14 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues: $335.10 million versus $212.05 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Segment Revenues- Fund management fees: $515 million compared to the $489.86 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Global Private Equity- Fund management fees: $330.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $303.05 million.
Shares of Carlyle have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.