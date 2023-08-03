Back to top

Image: Bigstock

McKesson (MCK) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

McKesson (MCK - Free Report) reported $74.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $7.27 for the same period compares to $5.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.85, the EPS surprise was +24.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how McKesson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical: $67.16 billion versus $61.56 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.
  • Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions: $1.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
  • Revenue- International: $3.47 billion compared to the $3.81 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -47.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions: $2.61 billion compared to the $2.60 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical: $771 million compared to the $711.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- International: $90 million versus $99.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Corporate: -$149 million compared to the -$151.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions: $223 million versus $180.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions: $235 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $226.27 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for McKesson here>>>

Shares of McKesson have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


McKesson Corporation (MCK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise