Etsy (ETSY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) reported revenue of $628.88 million, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $621.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +102.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Etsy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total GMS: $3012.5 thousand compared to the $2990.5 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Active buyers: 96250 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 95499.8.
  • Percent GMS ex-U.S. Domestic: 45% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 44.99%.
  • Percent mobile GMS: 68% compared to the 65.58% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Active sellers: 8312 versus 8267.89 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Services: $175.92 million compared to the $161.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Marketplace: $452.96 million versus $456.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
Shares of Etsy have returned +15.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

