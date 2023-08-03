We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) reported $4.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 35%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $2.67 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.65 billion, representing a surprise of -4.84%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average employee headcount: 16085 compared to the 16493.91 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Revenue- NAST: $3.08 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.8%.
- Total Revenue- All Other and Corporate: $562.72 million compared to the $551.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
- Total Revenue- Global Forwarding: $779.87 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $905.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -62.7%.
- Adjusted gross profits- NAST: $400.53 million compared to the $401.59 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Adjusted gross profits- Global Forwarding: $179.23 million versus $185.94 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Adjusted gross profits- All Other and Corporate: $85.73 million compared to the $102.90 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Income (loss) from operations- Global Forwarding: $29.65 million versus $47.73 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Income (loss) from operations- NAST: $117.86 million compared to the $116.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh: $37.90 million versus $47.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Income (loss) from operations- All Other & Corporate: -$14.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.42 million.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Other surface transportation: $18.89 million versus $32.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.