Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Upwork (UPWK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Upwork (UPWK - Free Report) reported revenue of $168.61 million, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.71 million, representing a surprise of +3.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +900.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upwork performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross services volume: $1.04 billion versus $998.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Managed services: $11.98 million versus $12.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.
  • Revenues- Marketplace: $156.63 million compared to the $149.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Upwork here>>>

Shares of Upwork have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Upwork Inc. (UPWK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise