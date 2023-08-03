Back to top

Barrett (BBSI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) reported $1.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $2.47 for the same period compares to $2.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85, the EPS surprise was +33.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Barrett performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross billings: $1.91 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Professional employer services: $244.26 million versus $247.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Revenues- Staffing services: $20.37 million versus $25.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.1% change.
Shares of Barrett have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

