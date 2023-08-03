Back to top

Amdocs (DOX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Amdocs (DOX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.57, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion, representing a surprise of +0.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amdocs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $830.90 million compared to the $837.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world: $217.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $228.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $187.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%.
Shares of Amdocs have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

