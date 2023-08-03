We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MGM (MGM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
MGM Resorts (MGM - Free Report) reported $3.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.8%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +11.32%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how MGM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Occupancy: 96% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 94.19%.
- Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Table Games Drop: $1,498 compared to the $1,564.55 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Slots Handle: $5,947 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,740.10.
- Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Average Daily Rate (ADR): $234 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $242.30.
- Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Slots Win: $551 compared to the $536.92 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts: $2.15 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Total Regional Operations: $926.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $932.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
- Revenue- MGM China: $740.96 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $559.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +418.1%.
- Revenues- Entertainment, retail and other: $420.71 million versus $452.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
- Revenues- Rooms: $815.32 million versus $867.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
- Revenues- Casino: $1.95 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.8% change.
- Revenues- Food and beverage: $743.24 million versus $713.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
Shares of MGM have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.