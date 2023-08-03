MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, MetLife (
MET Quick Quote MET - Free Report) reported revenue of $18.63 billion, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.94, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85, the EPS surprise was +4.86%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Latin America- Total adjusted revenues: $1.80 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.70 billion. Revenue- Corporate & other- Net investment income: $80 million versus $52.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Corporate & other- Other Revenues: $106 million versus $90.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Latin America- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $352 million compared to the $341.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Premiums: $11.68 billion compared to the $10.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Revenues- Other Revenues: $621 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $601.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%. Revenues- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income: $5.07 billion compared to the $4.64 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.6% year over year. Revenues- Retirement & Income Solutions- Premiums: $2.68 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Retirement & Income Solutions- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $71 million compared to the $77.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Retirement & Income Solutions- Net investment income: $1.95 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Retirement & Income Solutions- Other Revenues: $71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.87 million. View all Key Company Metrics for MetLife here>>>
Shares of MetLife have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, MetLife (MET - Free Report) reported revenue of $18.63 billion, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.94, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85, the EPS surprise was +4.86%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for MetLife here>>>
- Revenue- Latin America- Total adjusted revenues: $1.80 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.70 billion.
- Revenue- Corporate & other- Net investment income: $80 million versus $52.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Corporate & other- Other Revenues: $106 million versus $90.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Latin America- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $352 million compared to the $341.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Premiums: $11.68 billion compared to the $10.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Other Revenues: $621 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $601.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
- Revenues- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15% year over year.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $5.07 billion compared to the $4.64 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Retirement & Income Solutions- Premiums: $2.68 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Retirement & Income Solutions- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $71 million compared to the $77.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Retirement & Income Solutions- Net investment income: $1.95 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Retirement & Income Solutions- Other Revenues: $71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.87 million.
Shares of MetLife have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.