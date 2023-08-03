Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Green Brick Partners (GRBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $456.29 million, down 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.63, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $439.78 million, representing a surprise of +3.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Green Brick Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net New Home orders: 822 compared to the 916 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Active selling communities at end of period: 86 compared to the 84 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average sales price of homes delivered: $580,000 versus $588,028 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • New homes delivered: 783 compared to the 695.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Backlog units: 882 versus 1063 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Land and lots revenue: $1.84 million versus $6.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -85.4% change.
  • Revenues- Residential units revenue: $454.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $409.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.
Shares of Green Brick Partners have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

