Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ashford (AINC) Q2 Earnings

Ashford (AINC - Free Report) reported $192.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. EPS of $1.57 for the same period compares to $2.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181.71 million, representing a surprise of +6.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ashford performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Audio visual: $41.35 million compared to the $43.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Design and construction fees: $7.61 million versus $6.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.5% change.
  • Revenue- Advisory services fees- Other advisory revenue: $0.13 million compared to the $0.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenue- Advisory services fees- Base advisory fees: $11.92 million versus $12.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Revenue- Advisory services fees: $12.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Revenue- Cost reimbursement revenue: $104.96 million versus $93.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
  • Revenue- Hotel management fees- Incentive management fees: $2.06 million compared to the $1.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Hotel management fees- Base management fees: $10.39 million versus $10.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other: $11.81 million versus $12.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
  • Revenue- Hotel management fees: $14.88 million versus $12.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
Shares of Ashford have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

