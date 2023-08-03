Back to top

Shopify (SHOP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.69 billion, up 30.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was +133.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Shopify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): $55 billion compared to the $53 billion average estimate based on 28 analysts.
  • Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR): $139 million versus $124.34 million estimated by 24 analysts on average.
  • Gross Payments Volume (GPV): $31.7 billion versus $30.1 billion estimated by 18 analysts on average.
  • Shopify Plus contributed: $41 million compared to the $40.55 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Revenues- Merchant solutions: $1.25 billion versus the 37-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.6%.
  • Revenues- Subscription solutions: $444 million versus $415.58 million estimated by 37 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change.
  • Gross Profit- Merchant solutions: $476 million versus the 29-analyst average estimate of $451.06 million.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription solutions: $359 million versus the 29-analyst average estimate of $326.42 million.
Shares of Shopify have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

