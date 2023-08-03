Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About EPR Properties (EPR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $151.87 million, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was -0.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EPR Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenue: $151.87 million compared to the $147.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
  • Mortgage and other financing income: $10.91 million versus $10.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.4% change.
  • Other income: $10.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.10 versus $0.68 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of EPR Properties have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

