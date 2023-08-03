Back to top

Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Encore Capital Group (ECPG - Free Report) reported revenue of $323.04 million, down 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the EPS surprise was -13.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Encore Capital Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Collections: $476.52 million versus $475.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue from receivable portfolios: $301.18 million versus $301.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
  • Servicing revenue: $21.01 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.7%.
Shares of Encore Capital Group have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

