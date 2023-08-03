Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, DXC Technology Company. (DXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.45 billion, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion, representing a surprise of -3.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -23.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DXC Technology Company. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) - YoY change: -10.6% versus -6.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Revenues - YoY change: -7% versus -3.88% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Global Business Service (GBS) - YoY change: -3.1% versus -1.62% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS): $1.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%.
  • Revenues- Global Business Service (GBS): $1.70 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- Global Business Service (GBS): $192 million compared to the $223.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- All other loss: -$59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$64.71 million.
  • Segment Profit- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS): $91 million versus $116.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for DXC Technology Company. here>>>

Shares of DXC Technology Company. have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DXC Technology Company. (DXC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise