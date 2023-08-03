Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Glaukos (GKOS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Glaukos (GKOS - Free Report) reported revenue of $80.4 million, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.55, compared to -$0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.46 million, representing a surprise of +7.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Glaukos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Glaucoma- United States: $39.60 million compared to the $37.58 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Corneal Health- United States: $16.31 million versus $14.98 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- International: $24.49 million compared to the $21.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corneal Health- International: $2.19 million compared to the $2.90 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- United States: $55.91 million compared to the $52.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Glaucoma- International: $22.31 million versus $18.98 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Corneal Health: $18.50 million versus $17.88 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Glaucoma: $61.90 million versus $56.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Glaukos have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

