Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE - Free Report) reported revenue of $866.17 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $880.66 million, representing a surprise of -1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable restaurant sales - The Cheesecake Factory: 1.5% compared to the 2.91% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 211 compared to the 210.71 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Total: 321 versus 324.86 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Comparable restaurant sales - North Italia: 8% compared to the 4.71% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 30 versus 30.5 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia: 33 compared to the 34 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC: 37 versus 35.6 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Other: 40 compared to the 40.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants: $652.48 million versus $665.88 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
- Revenues- Other: $82.03 million versus $78.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
- Revenues- North Italia: $65.93 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $67.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.
- Revenues- Other FRC: $65.73 million versus $69.29 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.