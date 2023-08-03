Back to top

Hersha Hospitality (HT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Hersha Hospitality (HT - Free Report) reported $97.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.7%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was -7.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hersha Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Hotel Operating revenues: $97.73 million compared to the $96.64 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.7% year over year.
  • Other revenue: $0.08 million compared to the $0.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.7% year over year.
  • Hotel Room revenues: $74.65 million versus $75.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24% change.
  • Food & Beverage: $15.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Other Operating revenues: $7.70 million compared to the $7.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.7% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.04 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.08.
Shares of Hersha Hospitality have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

