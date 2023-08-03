Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Community Health Systems (CYH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Community Health Systems (CYH - Free Report) reported $3.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of -$0.22 for the same period compares to -$2.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.29, the EPS surprise was +24.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Health Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted admissions: 249442 versus 247295.4 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Patient days: 486142 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 485390.7 Days.
  • Admissions: 108799 versus 110690.3 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Licensed Beds: 12735 compared to the 13013.28 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of Hospitals: 78 versus 79 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Beds in Service: 10843 compared to the 11087.86 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Community Health Systems here>>>

Shares of Community Health Systems have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise