Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boot Barn (BOOT) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) reported $383.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $362.49 million, representing a surprise of +5.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +32.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boot Barn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same Store Sales: -2.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -7.93%.
  • Average store square footage, end of period: 10841 compared to the 10825 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Stores Opened/Acquired: 16 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.
  • Stores operating at end of period: 361 versus 358 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Boot Barn here>>>

Shares of Boot Barn have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise