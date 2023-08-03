For the quarter ended June 2023, Regeneron (
Regeneron (REGN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2023, Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.16 billion, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.24, compared to $9.77 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.92, the EPS surprise was +3.23%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Regeneron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US: $1.50 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.
- Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US: $40.50 million compared to the $33.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US: $2.11 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- ROW: $886.30 million versus $877.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.
- Revenues- Net product sales: $1.77 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
- Revenues- Collaboration: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Other Revenue: $69.90 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $81.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%.
- Revenues- Collaboration revenue- Bayer: $377 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $375.98 million.
- Revenues- Collaboration revenue- Sanofi: $944 million versus $856.39 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- Total: $2.79 billion versus $2.71 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.4% change.
- Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- Total: $2.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
- Revenues- Libtayo- Total: $210 million versus $191.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.6% change.
Shares of Regeneron have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.