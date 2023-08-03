Back to top

Tempur Sealy (TPX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Tempur Sealy (TPX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.27 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +5.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tempur Sealy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- International: $252.90 million compared to the $243.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America: $1.02 billion compared to the $965.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America- Direct: $120.80 million compared to the $121.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International- Direct: $159.70 million versus $156.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Net Sales- International- Wholesale: $93.20 million versus $92.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Net Sales- North America- Wholesale: $896 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $834.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
  • Net Sales- Direct: $280.50 million versus $278.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Wholesale: $989.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $926.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
Shares of Tempur Sealy have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

