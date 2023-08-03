Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sally Beauty (SBH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) reported $931.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $947.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sally Beauty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales growth - Sally Beauty Supply: 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.53%.
  • Comparable sales growth - Consolidated: 0.6% versus 2.86% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Comparable sales growth - Beauty Systems Group: -2.4% compared to the 2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Sally Beauty Supply: $534.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $539.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.
  • Net sales- Beauty Systems Group: $396.08 million versus $414.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
Shares of Sally Beauty have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

