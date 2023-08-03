Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Teleflex (TFX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Teleflex (TFX - Free Report) reported revenue of $743.26 million, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.41, compared to $3.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $729.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.21, the EPS surprise was +6.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Teleflex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $424.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $415.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $86.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $83.26 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $147.80 million versus $156.50 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional: $124.80 million versus $121.66 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional Urology: $77.80 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $78.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
  • Net Revenues- OEM: $84.10 million versus $75.59 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.
  • Net Revenues- Vascular Access: $173.80 million versus $172.34 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Net Revenues- Anesthesia: $100.80 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $102.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
  • Net Revenues- Other: $76 million versus $70.16 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
  • Net Revenues- Surgical: $106 million versus $107.73 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
Shares of Teleflex have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

