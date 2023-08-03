Back to top

Ball (BALL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ball (BALL - Free Report) reported $3.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.7%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.81 billion, representing a surprise of -6.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ball performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Other: $205 million compared to the $200.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Beverage packaging, North and Central America: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Beverage packaging, EMEA: $920 million compared to the $969.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Beverage packaging, South America: $405 million compared to the $439.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $499 million versus $508.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, North and Central America: $175 million versus $181.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, South America: $30 million compared to the $38.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Other: -$8 million compared to the -$25.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Aerospace: $54 million versus $50.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, EMEA: $98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $89.76 million.
Shares of Ball have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

