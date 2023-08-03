We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Murphy USA (MUSA) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended June 2023, Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.59 billion, down 17.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.02, compared to $7.53 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion, representing a surprise of -0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.09.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Murphy USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Murphy USA here>>>
- Retail fuel margin (cpg): 27 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29.72 cents.
- Retail fuel volume - chain (Million gal): 1238.8 Mgal compared to the 1227.52 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts.
- Store count at end of period: 1725 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1725.
- Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal APSM): 249.3 Kgal versus 236.26 Kgal estimated by two analysts on average.
- Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal SSS): 245.2 Kgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 252.12 Kgal.
- PS&W including RINs contribution (cpg): 2.5 cents compared to the 5.49 cents average estimate based on two analysts.
- Fuel Contribution - Total retail fuel contribution: $334.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $366.87 million.
- Merchandise unit margin (%): 19.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.68%.
- Total fuel contribution: $365.80 million versus $434.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating Revenues- Petroleum product sales: $4.45 billion compared to the $4.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.8% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Merchandise Sales: $1.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
- Operating Revenues- Other operating revenues: $85.80 million compared to the $65.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
Shares of Murphy USA have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.