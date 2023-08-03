Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Murphy USA (MUSA) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.59 billion, down 17.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.02, compared to $7.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion, representing a surprise of -0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Murphy USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Retail fuel margin (cpg): 27 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29.72 cents.
  • Retail fuel volume - chain (Million gal): 1238.8 Mgal compared to the 1227.52 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Store count at end of period: 1725 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1725.
  • Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal APSM): 249.3 Kgal versus 236.26 Kgal estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal SSS): 245.2 Kgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 252.12 Kgal.
  • PS&W including RINs contribution (cpg): 2.5 cents compared to the 5.49 cents average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Fuel Contribution - Total retail fuel contribution: $334.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $366.87 million.
  • Merchandise unit margin (%): 19.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.68%.
  • Total fuel contribution: $365.80 million versus $434.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Petroleum product sales: $4.45 billion compared to the $4.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.8% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Merchandise Sales: $1.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Operating Revenues- Other operating revenues: $85.80 million compared to the $65.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
Shares of Murphy USA have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

