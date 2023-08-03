Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC - Free Report) reported $650 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $644.34 million, representing a surprise of +0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Edgewell Personal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Feminine Care: $81 million versus $86.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Net sales- Wet Shave: $324.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $334.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
  • Net sales- Sun and Skin Care: $244.90 million compared to the $223.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
Shares of Edgewell Personal have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

