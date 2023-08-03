Back to top

Prestige Brands (PBH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Prestige Brands (PBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $279.31 million, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +4.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Prestige Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- International OTC Healthcare: $33.17 million versus $37.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
  • Revenues- North American OTC Healthcare: $246.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $240.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American: $136.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $134.29 million.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International: $18.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.45 million.
Shares of Prestige Brands have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

