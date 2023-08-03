Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Huntington Ingalls (HII - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.79 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.27, compared to $4.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion, representing a surprise of +2.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Huntington Ingalls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies: $645 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $610.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News: $1.51 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls: $664 million versus $627.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
  • Segment operating income (loss)- Ingalls: $65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.67 million.
  • Segment operating income (loss)- Mission Technologies: $9 million versus $20.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment operating income (loss)- Newport News: $95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.67 million.
Shares of Huntington Ingalls have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

