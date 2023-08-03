Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Acushnet (GOLF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Acushnet (GOLF - Free Report) reported revenue of $689.36 million, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $674.77 million, representing a surprise of +2.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Acushnet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Titleist golf balls: $237.60 million versus $213.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.
  • Net Sales- FootJoy golf wear: $158.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $173.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.
  • Net Sales- Titleist golf gear: $69.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $68.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Net Sales- Titleist golf clubs: $188 million compared to the $160.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Acushnet here>>>

Shares of Acushnet have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Acushnet (GOLF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise