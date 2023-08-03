We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Murphy Oil (MUR - Free Report) reported revenue of $814.59 million, down 26% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.79, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $779.43 million, representing a surprise of +4.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Murphy Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Murphy Oil here>>>
- Net Crude Oil and condensate Produced - barrels per day: 105.12 KBBL/D versus 97.84 KBBL/D estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net NGLs Produced - barrels per day: 11.18 KBBL/D compared to the 11.14 KBBL/D average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total Natural Gas Sold - barrels per day: 446.36 MMcf/D compared to the 425.63 MMcf/D average estimate based on six analysts.
- Oil equivalent production per day: 184.25 KBOE/D compared to the 179.41 KBOE/D average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total Natural Gas Sold - barrels per day - Onshore - US: 24.2 MMcf/D compared to the 26.85 MMcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Natural Gas Sold - barrels per day - Gulf of Mexico - US: 69.9 MMcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 70.88 MMcf/D.
- Net NGLs Produced - barrels per day - Gulf of Mexico - US: 6.29 KBBL/D compared to the 5.91 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Geographic Revenues from External Customers- Canada: $118.30 million compared to the $101.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.7% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues from External Customers- United States: $696.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $620.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.8%.
- Net Natural Gas Revenue- Onshore- Canada: $59.20 million compared to the $53.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Crude Oil and Condensate Revenue- Offshore- Canada: $24.87 million compared to the $19.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue from sales to customers- Revenue from production: $799.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $711.26 million.
Shares of Murphy Oil have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.