See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 23.56% from its 52-week low price of $31.02/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
PSCC in Focus
The S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index comprises common stocks of U.S. consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods & services that have non-cyclical characteristics. The index is a subset of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The product charges 29 bps in annual fees (See: all the Consumer Staples ETF here).
Why the Move?
The consumer staples sector is widely considered a safe haven, particularly during periods of political and economic uncertainty. Its products and services have stable demand, largely unaffected by economic fluctuations, making it less vulnerable to economic cycles.
In light of Fitch's recent downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, investors and analysts expect heightened concerns about the country's debt, political divisions, and the global standing of the U.S. dollar, making the consumer staples sector an attractive bet. Fitch's concern stems from anticipated fiscal challenges over the next few years and recurring disputes over the debt ceiling.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, PSCC has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). However, the fund might continue its strong performance given a positive weighted alpha of 11.8.